ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rickard Rakell Hopes to Stay With Penguins

By Noah Strackbein
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Penguins made a move with the Anaheim Ducks to acquire Rickard Rakell during the 2021-2022 season. After sending two players and a second-round pick, Pittsburgh got a forward that added four goals and nine assists to their total. Now, they must decide if a future...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Sidney Crosby unhappy with Penguins’ lowball contract offers to Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a major crossroads when it comes to the future, with multiple key players on expiring contracts and not much financial wiggle room to work with. The futures of certain key players are certainly in jeopardy, including Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust, who all could hit free agency this year. According to The Athletic’s Rob Rossi, during an appearance on 937 The Fan, the Penguins’ latest offers submitted to Letang and Malkin reportedly “did not sit well with” franchise legend and team captain Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Free Agent Predictions: Who Stays and Who Goes

The Pittsburgh Penguins season came to a devastating end in a Game 7 overtime loss to the New York Rangers. With their fourth-straight early exit in the playoffs, it is clear the Penguins are in need of a retooling to compete for another Stanley Cup. This offseason also marks the end of contracts for three players who were integral parts of their back to back championship run in 2016 and 2017: Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
93.7 The Fan

Are Hextall's days as Penguins GM numbered?

A phrase that’s been thrown around since the Penguins lost Game 7 to the New York Rangers on Sunday night is “end of an era.” Forward Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang just played their last game in Pittsburgh under their current contracts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sidney Crosby Tried Playing in Game 6, But Penguins Said No

The Pittsburgh Penguins reportedly had the option to play Sidney Crosby in Game 6 when the team was up 3-2 over the New York Rangers, but according to The Athletic's Rob Rossi, they said no. "He had passed a concussion test and wanted to play in Game 6 but was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

PITTSBURGH'S SALARY CAP SITUATION LEADING TO TOUGH DECISIONS; CROSBY NOT PLEASED

As is the nature of the salary cap era of the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are under serious pressure to shed cap space. After a disappointing series defeat to the New York Rangers, the Penguins' offseason is sure to be a busy one. Per CapFriendly, they have a little over $32M coming off their books with the following NHL contracts expiring:
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

PENS COACH COMMENTS ON REPORT CROSBY WAS CLEARED TO PLAY GAME 6 BUT TEAM WOULDN'T LET HIM

It was a bit of a head scratcher when the report was made public. After the Pittsburgh Penguins were knocked out of the playoffs in game seven by the New York Rangers, a report from The Athletic's Rob Rossi stated star player Sidney Crosby was medically cleared to play game 6, but the team - specifically GM Ron Hextall - wouldn't let him due to concerns over his concussion history. Rossi made the statement while doing an interview with a local radio station.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Rickard Rakell
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Breaking Up the Core, Firing Hextall & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. There’s been some serious buzz surrounding the Penguins as the team cleans out their things from the arena, leaving with disappointment after a tough seven-game series with the New York Rangers. Pittsburgh is in line for one of their most intriguing offseasons in franchise history, let’s take a closer look at what to expect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Matthew Savoie

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be in a position to draft a forward with the eighth overall selection. They have plenty of defensive prospects, highlighted by last year’s sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, and their goaltender of the future, Sebastian Cossa, is doing his thing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. With the graduation of Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno this season, the Red Wings have Jonatan Berggren as their top forward prospect, but beyond him is a list of forwards that project to be second line forwards at best. Furthermore, they lack a prospect that projects to be a top-six or even top line center at the NHL level, and that’s a hole that has persisted since Dylan Larkin graduated back in the fall of 2015.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Rickard Rakell Hopes#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Anaheim Ducks#The New York Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

What If Steelers Sign Eric Fisher?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to add left tackle Eric Fisher as a post-NFL Draft free agent signing. With that comes plenty of questions. How much money will the Steelers want to spend on a player over the age of 30? Does it mean Dan Moore Jr. moves to right tackle? What does this mean for Chuks Okorafor?
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

BARRY TROTZ TO INTERVIEW WITH HIS HOMETOWN TEAM ON TUESDAY

Just over a week ago, Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after spending four years as their bench boss. In his tenure on Long Island, Trotz guided them to back-to-back appearances in the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Trotz will...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy