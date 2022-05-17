ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney Crosby Tried Playing in Game 6, But Penguins Said No

By Noah Strackbein
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Penguins reportedly had the option to play Sidney Crosby in Game 6 when the team was up 3-2 over the New York Rangers, but according to The Athletic's Rob Rossi, they said no....

FanSided

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 players who won’t be back next season

The Pittsburgh Penguins came up just short in game seven against the Rangers and now face a difficult offseason with players leaving. This may be the most difficult offseason the Penguins have faced in a decade. The team has several key players with expiring contracts including Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Kasperi Kapanen, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Penguins make bold move amid Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang free agency rumors

The Pittsburgh Penguins are keeping one of their best players beyond the 2022-23 NHL season after reaching an extension agreement with forward Bryan Rust. The Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Bryan Rust on a six-year, $30.75 million dollar contract extension. The deal begins in the 2022.23 season and runs through 2027.28 carrying an average annual value of $5.125 million.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh icon Frank Fuhrer dies at 96

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has lost an icon of the beer world and the local golf scene. If you've ever had a beer in Pittsburgh, there's a good chance it came from the Frank B. Fuhrer Warehouse. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reports that Fuhrer died on Saturday at UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital with his wife Heidi by his side. While beer may have been Fuhrer's profession, sports were his passion. He was instrumental in keeping the Pirates in Pittsburgh in the 1990s and founded the Family House Invitational Golf Tournament, which ran for 14 years, and later, the 72-hole Frank B. Fuhrer Invitational. He was 96-years-old.
PITTSBURGH, PA
