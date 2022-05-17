ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench

Vazquez will sit Tuesday against the Astros, Christopher Smith of...

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Heads to bench

Brujan will sit Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He has been the primary beneficiary of Brandon Lowe's back injury, as he'd started five straight games prior to Friday's contest. Brujan's done very little with his 30 plate appearances this season, hitting .111/.200/.185, but his 10.0 percent strikeout rate is encouraging and he's attempted three steals, albeit with only one successful robbery. Isaac Paredes will be the second baseman Friday.
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
White Sox-Yankees benches clear, Tony La Russa accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark to Tim Anderson

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Remains on bench

Odor will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Odor has made just a single start against a southpaw all season. He won't add to that total here, with lefty Jalen Beeks set to open for Ryan Yarbrough, who also throws from the left side. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.
Padres' Taylor Rogers: Notches 15th save

Rogers earned the save after allowing zero runs on one hit and one walk across 1.1 innings during Thursday's 2-0 win over the Phillies. He struck out two. Rogers entered with two outs in the eighth and allowed a two-out single to Kyle Schwarber that put runners on first and third. The left-hander closed the door on the Phillies' rally by getting Nick Castellanos to ground into a fielders choice. Rogers worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to notch his third multi-inning save and his 15th total of the season. The offseason acquisition has been nearly perfect for the Padres to start the season, blowing just one save in 16 attempts while sporting a 20:3 K:BB.
Padres' Steven Wilson: Optioned to Triple-A

Wilson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Wilson saw some high-leverage opportunities during his time with the major-league club, and he was rewarded with three wins and five holds. However, he converted just one of his three save chances and will head to the minors after Tim Hill (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list Friday. If Wilson performs well in El Paso, it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Padres at some point.
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Loses arbitration case

Houser will receive a $2.425 million contract in 2022 after losing his arbitration case with the Brewers, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Houser filed for $3 million in arbitration, but he'll make slightly less than that this season. The right-hander has been somewhat inconsistent early in 2022, posting a 3.22 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 36.1 innings spanning seven starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Diego on Monday.
Yankees' Joey Gallo: Sitting out series finale

Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports. Gallo will give way to Marwin Gonzalez in left field for the series finale. The 28-year-old Gallo had started in each of the Yankees' last eight games, going 5-for-31 with two home runs, five walks, five runs and three RBI.
Reds' Kyle Farmer: On bench Saturday

Farmer isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays. Farmer started in the last three games and went 6-for-10 with two doubles, two RBI and a run. He'll get a breather while Matt Reynolds starts at shortstop with Alejo Lopez taking over at second base.
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Promoted, starting Friday

McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Reno and will start in right field Friday against the Cubs. McCarthy was optioned to Reno in late April, but he's recently been traveling with the big-league club as a member of the practice squad. He appeared in 13 games for Arizona prior to the demotion and hit .120/.185/.240 with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate.
Musgrove sharp, Machado homers as Padres top Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball to remain unbeaten, Manny Machado homered and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday.Jurickson Profar had two hits as the Padres extended their winning streak to three with their fifth win in six games.Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who lost their third straight after winning eight of 10.Musgrove (5-0) struck out four and walked three on 100 pitches. The Padres are unbeaten in his eight starts."My main goal right now is just to get quality start after quality start," he said."I...
Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Remains on bench

Vogelbach will sit for the second straight game Saturday against St. Louis. It's no big surprise to see Vogelbach on the bench Saturday against lefty Matthew Liberatore. His off day Friday against Adam Wainwright was more surprising, as it marked the first time he'd been out of the lineup against a righty this season. It's unclear if he's dealing with a minor injury or if he's simply not the preferred option at the moment. Whatever the reason, it will be Yoshi Tsutsugo as the designated hitter Saturday, with Michael Chavis starting at Tsutsugo's usual spot at first base.
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Grand slam in win

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
Rays' Wander Franco: Suffers quad injury

Franco felt tightness in his right quadriceps while rounding third base in the top of the 13th inning Friday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco didn't slide into home on a close play at the plate, and he revealed after the game that he was dealing with a quad injury. He went 0-for-5 with a walk in the 8-6 loss and said he isn't yet sure whether he'll be available Saturday against Baltimore. If Franco is held out, Taylor Walls or Vidal Brujan would likely fill in at shortstop.
