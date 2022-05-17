ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Petty: Patrick Beverly Spent All Day Slandering Chris Paul On ESPN & Sent Social Media Into A Frenzy

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

After the Sun’s blowout loss in game 7 to the Dallas Mavericks, Patrick Beverly takes his trolling from Twitter to ESPN to slander Chris Paul all over television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trCee_0fhI5bLS00
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Patrick Beverly has always been the most frustrating opponent for most players (and fans) in the NBA. He doesn’t let up, he gets under your skin and he is always trash talking.

Throughout 2020, we saw his trash-talking reach new heights when he clowned Dame Lillard for getting eliminated by making jokes about his team heading to Cancun.

The Cancun jokes backfired on Bev as he was sent home shortly after, ending his Cancun clowning quickly. Now, his latest nemesis seems to be none other than Chris Paul aka CP3.

Paul and the Phoenix Suns have been on the rise in a quest for NBA gold. Season after season they have improved and were picked by many as most likely to win it all this year.

The Dallas Mavericks had other plans and sent them home in a 30-plus point blowout game last week: The worst finals loss in history. Social Media erupted with elite slander for CP3 and Patrick Beverly lead the way before the fourth quarter even started.

The very next day, Pat Bev was up bright and early on ESPN with some extreme hating on CP3. The slander was so much it felt like there was never a commercial break. To make matters worse, he appeared on ESPN’s full slate of shows and essentially slandered CP3 throughout a full daytime television slot.

Patrick Beverly had so many insane things to say online that we could be here all day. To avoid that, we will just reflect on some of the wildest ones. One of them is his comparison of CP3 to a traffic cone.

Patrick Beverly even gave his opinion on guarding Chris Paul, claiming the night before playing he can have wine, go out, and enjoy the city. However, if he has to play Steph Curry the next night, he’s in bed early trying to get locked in for the upcoming task.

Click the jump to see reactions to the Pat Bev and ESPN experiment.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Chris Paul
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players: "Without Those Guys, Players Wouldn't Be Making $50 Million A Year."

There have been many great players over the NBA's 75-year history. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the league has rarely been without a top-tier, generational talent. In a recent chat with other prominent voices in the basketball world, Charles Barkley spoke about some of the legends that have impacted him the most and revealed his "Mount Rushmore" of greats:
NBA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James’ Son Bronny, 17, Is All Grown Up As He Goes To Prom With Gorgeous Date

Bronny James, 17, is growing up so fast! The teenager went to prom with a beautiful date, Peyton Gelfuso, and they took incredible pictures beforehand, which you can see here. Bronny looked handsome in his tux, which featured a blue blazer and black bowtie, along with bright blue shoes. Meanwhile, Peyton was effortlessly gorgeous in a strapless, white feathered gown with high leg slit, which she paired with open-toed white heels. The pair looked like the picture-perfect couple as they prepared for their big night at the dance.
LEBRON JAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Patrick Beverly Spent#Espn Sent Social Media#Sun#The Dallas Mavericks#Lmaoooooooo#Lakers Fan#Oprahsideclark#Yahoo Sports#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To Bronny James Prom Criticism

Robert Griffin III isn't here for people criticizing Bronny James' prom date. Bronny is one of the sons of LeBron James and he posted a photo of him and his date as it's now prom season for high schoolers. It was met with some criticism from fans that don't have anything better to do than troll him.
NBA
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy