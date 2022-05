JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX learned Friday that Facebook has suspended the account of Eric Davis, who was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals. Officers with Animal Care and Protective Services showed up at his house in Murray Hill on Thursday, where they removed 17 dogs. Nearly three weeks before their removal, Davis was arrested after police said he posted videos of himself on Facebook cropping the ears of pit bulls with a pair of scissors while the dogs were strapped down on a wooden plank.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO