ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

I’m a cleaning pro – the simple, non-toxic hack way to remove all the dirt & grime from your BBQ – & it only costs 55p

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgZ5d_0fhI5NBO00

A CLEANING whizz has shared a cheap non-toxic trick for making your BBQ sparkle like new again - and it costs just over 50p.

With the UK experiencing one of the many heatwaves yet to come this summer, most are looking to enjoy the sunny weather outside with a boozy BBQ party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrUcd_0fhI5NBO00
Dirty electric grill. Female hand wiping with cloth grill. Credit: Getty

However, if you’re like the majority, chances are you haven’t bothered to clean the greasy grill since last summer - if at all.

Luckily, offering a helping hand, metals expert Paul McFadyen, managing director of metals4U, revealed how to make your dirty BBQ shine like new again.

And according to him, it all comes down to a cheap 55p product that’s already in your kitchen, The Express reported.

“Stainless steel is used for barbecue grills as it's hard wearing and doesn't rust like most other metals.

“So when cleaning it, you should be really careful not to use anything too abrasive that might damage the metal finish.

“I would advise using baking soda mixed with water to form a paste to remove any dirt or grime, as it is non-toxic.

“Be sure to rinse the area well after treating, and dry it with a microfibre cloth to prevent watermarks.”

Mixed with water, baking soda can also be used to clean aluminium pots and pans that have become grubby over time.

The whizz also recommended using the DIY paste on any “tough-to-remove stains”.

The best part? Not only is the hack cheap and effective, baking soda is also abrasive which means it can clean without leaving harsh scratches behind.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Combined with white vinegar, baking soda creates carbon dioxide gas.

This gas is what helps to lift all the difficult-to-remove dirt from surfaces that are being cleaned.

The inexpensive ingredient can be bought at all supermarkets, starting from as little as 55p (ASDA), or £1.75 at Wilko and £1.25 at Waitrose.

From removing weeds to cleaning your mattress, it appears that baking has become all the rage recently.

Cleaning hacks and tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDoiy_0fhI5NBO00

Here are some tips to help you clean your home like a pro:

  • How to clean your washing machine in a few easy steps
  • Keep on top of cleaning your oven regularly
  • Clean your shower to ensure it's always sparkling
  • What to do to get rid of nasty odours in your home
  • Here's how to get rid of that nasty limescale in your kettle
  • You're cleaning your pots and pans all wrong - here's a trick to remove the residue
  • These are five hacks to ensure your kitchen is spotless
  • What you need to know when cleaning your bathroom
  • If you haven't cleaned your mattress in ages, here's how
  • Steps to cleaning your dishwasher to leave it looking brand new
  • This cheap, easy trick will remove your mould from grout without scrubbing
  • These simple items will make your carpet clean and look brand new

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet Cleaning#Supermarkets#Grime#Hacks#Cleaning#Bbq#The Express
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
436K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy