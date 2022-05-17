Got a criminal record? New law makes it easier to get licensed in your chosen field

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has just signed a bill into law, making it easier for Oklahomans with criminal records to get licensed in a trade.

Senate Bill 1691 will ban boards from denying licenses based on convictions that happened more than five years ago, not including violent or sexual offenses.

It will also prevent boards from using previous arrests as a factor to deny a license if the arrests did not result in a conviction, as well as sealed or expunged records.

Applicants are also guaranteed the right to appeal a denied license.

According to a report by the Institute for Justice, the average cost of a trade license for lower to middle-income careers is $234, and also requires finishing nearly 400 days of training, plus experience, and passing two exams.

The Institute for Justice states that since 2015, Oklahoma and 37 other states have removed licensing barriers for ex-offenders.

