‘Yes, I’m a Trump girl’: WV Guard member charged in riot

By John Raby, Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A part-time member of the West Virginia National Guard who authorities say was wearing a sweatshirt that read “Yes, I’m a Trump girl” inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda has been charged with participating in the January 2021 riot.

Court documents show Jamie Lynn Ferguson was arrested last week in Lynchburg, Virginia. She’s scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday.

Among the charges against her are entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Video footage shows a woman at the Capitol wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the phrase “Yes, I’m a Trump Girl” and carrying a backpack. Ferguson told FBI agents she was in the Rotunda area for about 40 minutes.

