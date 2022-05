MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Have you seen this car? The Meridian Police Department is trying to identify it after a hit-and-run. On May 16, a 12-year-old girl was using a crosswalk when the pickup truck made a right turn and hit the girl's bike, knocking her to the ground. Police say the driver kept going without stopping to help the girl. She had minor injuries.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO