Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford Cast in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1932’

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago

Paramount+ is going all out for its Yellowstone spinoff series, 1932 . The streamer announced today that they have cast Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the highly anticipated drama, which marks the latest installation in the hit TV franchise.

The streamer did not share what roles Mirren and Ford will play in the drama, but it did tease the plot of the upcoming series: “The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” Paramount+ shared in a Tuesday press release.

The Mirren and Ford-fronted series also comes from Taylor Sheridan , the writer behind the wildly popular Yellowstone and its prequel, 1883 , which premiered last December as the most-watched title on Paramount+.

1932 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, and is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson. The show is slated to premiere on Paramount+ this December.

Since premiering in 2018, Yellowstone has gone on to air four seasons and inspire three spinoff series: 1883, 1932 and 6666 . The show also been nominated for an Emmy Award, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Producers Guild Award.

Mirren is joining the Yellowstone franchise after recently appearing in F9: The Fast Saga, Solos, When Nature Calls and Human Resources. Next up, she’s set to star in White Bird: A Wonder Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Golda and Sniff .

Ford, who is best known for playing Indiana Jones, comes to 1932 after more recent roles in Blade Runner 2049 , an uncredited appearance as Han Solo in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker , and The Call of the Wild . Along with 1932 , his upcoming projects include Indiana Jones 5 and Shrinking .

