JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces charges after police say he shot at a vehicle with a woman and her three younger sisters inside. Kaden Marsh was arrested Thursday night on an arrest warrant for criminal recklessness, and two counts of pointing a firearm at another. The arrest comes after an investigation into an incident that happened on April 5 sometime around 9:35 p.m. near the intersection of US 31 and East 400 South.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO