SIDNEY — A pursuit early Friday morning ended with the arrest of a Hamilton County man. According to a Sidney Police Department press release, Officer Joseph Kennedy observed a dark colored Honda northbound on Interstate 75 with dark tinted windows and a registration that was not legible. Kennedy went after the car and when he tried to stop the car the driver, Davon Kristopher Hill, 22, refused to stop. The Honda got off at the 92 milemarker and then got back on I-75 and headed southbound.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO