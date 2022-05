(Westport, CT 5/19/2022) At approximately 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Westport Police Department’s School Security Officer and the Staples School Resource Officer began to investigate a report of a suspicious person on school grounds. An unknown male who appeared to be in his teens was dropped off at Bedford Middle School, but the person then left that campus and walked towards Staples High School. The incident was deemed suspicious because at the time no one recognized this individual, and it was unknown what he was doing on school property.

