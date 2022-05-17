ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FBI: Letters containing unknown substance sent to State Attorney’s Office not a biological threat

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 8 p.m. According to FBI Jacksonville, the letters sent to the State Attorney’s Office Tuesday contained no biological threat after they were examined in a laboratory.

The scene has now been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Jacksonville is investigating letters sent to the State Attorney’s Office containing an unknown substance, they confirmed Tuesday.

The substance is being tested at a local laboratory, according to FBI Jacksonville.

The U.S. Postal Inspector, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are also investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, or local law enforcement.

You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

