Retail

The two big mistakes Costco shoppers always make – and avoiding them could save you money

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
COSTCO can save you money in ways you might not even realize.

Most items at the wholesale retailer are cheaper than at competing stores, so there's a good chance you save money every time you shop.

Costco is loved by shoppers for its wide array of products and competitively low prices

However, there are ways to cost yourself as well.

Not all deals at Costco are created equal, and not every bonus or offer is as clear as the next one.

Even if you end up saving relative to your local grocery store, you might be spending more than you need to at Costco.

And if you're only getting groceries and household supplies and Costco, you're missing out on massive discounts in other sectors.

Avoid making these two common shopping mistakes that cost money next time you make a trip to Costco.

Not taking advantage of all the member perks

There are two types of Costco memberships: the Gold Star membership and Executive membership.

The Gold Star membership costs $60 per year.

It includes two cards per household, and it gives you access to all clubs worldwide and Costco online.

The Executive membership costs $120, and the main difference is you can earn 2% back on all qualifying purchases.

Every Costco member knows the membership lets them access exclusive in-store discounts and deals, including on gas, but there are plenty of other services Costco offers at a discount.

For instance, Costco Travel negotiates discounts with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and rental car providers to offer huge discounts on your next vacation.

Costco also offers optical care, including marked-down prices on glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses.

You can even get insurance through Costco, and the company says that members save an average of $583.60 in the first year that they switched to Costco's insurance provider.

It's not a guarantee that Costco will offer the cheapest prices on a vacation, pair of glasses, or an insurance policy, but the prices are generally lower.

If you're skeptical, shop around yourself and see how much you can save on each product compared to other brand-name businesses.

Grabbing the wrong brands

Costco created the Kirkland Signature brand to bring savings to its customers without sacrificing quality.

Brand names are typically more expensive when it comes to food, drink, and other products.

Shopping Kirkland products is one of the best ways to save on nearly everything in the store, especially wine.

Kirkland-labeled wines are usually half-off or more.

Plus, many Kirkland products are produced by brand names you're probably more familiar with but packaged and sold as a Costco store-brand item.

Kirkland's coffee blends illustrate this point perfectly.

These coffee grounds are custom-made for Costco by Starbucks and typically sell for far less than Starbucks-branded alternatives.

So not only are Kirkland products high-quality, the prices are almost impossible to beat.

As an example, Kirkland's Nutella alternative costs $7.99 for a package of two 35.2-ounce jars, while Walmart charges $5.98 for one 33.5-ounce jar of Nutella, and Amazon asks $19.49 for a two-pack.

Costco has more than 300 Kirkland-brand products available online, so be sure to do a quick search before buying an expensive name brand.

The Sun also listed four items you should always buy at Costco.

And we break down the five things you can buy at the store without a Costco membership.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
