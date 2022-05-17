ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copenhagen, NY

Students learn about drunk and distracted driving

By Zach Grady
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Save a life. That’s exactly what the Copenhagen chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions hoped to do for their fellow students. The Golden Knight students were visited Tuesday morning by Save A Life Tour. The group provides...

Comments / 1

Beaver River Central School hosts mock DWI just before prom

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - At first glance, it may look like a real crash. But the scene is actually a mock DWI crash. Ahead of Beaver River Central School’s prom Saturday night, the school hosted the mock crash showing students what could happen if they drive under the influence.
BEAVER FALLS, NY
Car goes into river; driver escapes & swims to shore

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a miraculous escape Friday morning. A Fort Drum soldier plunged his into the Black River and emerged unscathed. Watertown fire and police departments were called to Eastern Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a driver who sunk his car into the Black River canal.
WATERTOWN, NY
Suspects in drug bust outside Watertown high school ID’ed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force has identified two drug suspects caught outside Watertown high school Wednesday. While the drug activity had nothing to do with the high school, the incident forced three schools to briefly go into “lock out,” in which no one could enter the high school, Case Middle School or Wiley Intermediate.
WATERTOWN, NY
City
Copenhagen, NY
Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a majority of board members left the room. Parents expressed their frustration, disappointment, and anger over how recent issues have been handled. All but one Watertown City School District board...
WATERTOWN, NY
JCC Commencement honors 333 graduates Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than 300 members of the Class of 2022 walked the stage Friday night at Jefferson Community College. Family and friends gathered in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium on campus to celebrate the 333 graduates as they were awarded their degrees and certificates. 10th Mountain...
WATERTOWN, NY
School board meetings, public comments & the law

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Student safety, heated comments, and silenced parents. We’re talking about Wednesday night’s fireworks at the Watertown City School District’s board of education meeting. Now that the dust has settled, we look at what happened and whether the school board had the right...
WATERTOWN, NY
Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on November 29, 1953 in Watertown, NY, son of Francis W. and Loretta (Johnson) Plummer Sr. He attended Watertown City Schools. In 1973, he started...
WATERTOWN, NY
SPCA: super-friendly Anubis

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anubis the cat came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says despite being a stray, Anubis is cute, friendly, and super-loving. She says he would probably be great in most homes. Besides the usual cats and dogs, the shelter...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Watertown restaurant serves a last...lesson

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old “Ruby Tuesday” restaurant off Arsenal Street was demolished last month to make way for a Chick-fil-A. But before it was torn down, Watertown firefighters got inside for hands-on training in a building they didn’t have to preserve. They practiced cutting...
WATERTOWN, NY
Police probe of Morse death turned over to DA

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The long-awaited State Police investigation into the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse is finished. Morse died last March, after he stopped breathing and lost consciousness while training at the state Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Joe Fazzary, the Schuyler County District Attorney, told...
WATERTOWN, NY
William W. Conde, III, 80, of Henderson Harbor

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - William W. Conde, III, affectionately known as “Sandy”, passed away in Henderson Harbor on May 18, 2022. Born on February 18, 1942, he was 80 years old. Sandy was the beloved husband of Nancy (Rayner) for 55 years and a loving father...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
Accused ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ allegedly caught on surveillance cameras

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The LaFargeville man accused by federal authorities of sending threatening letters throughout the Northeast was allegedly caught on surveillance camera either mailing or preparing to mail some of his letters. Forty-six-year-old Jesse Bartlett was arrested by the FBI Thursday. He’s accused of sending letters media...
WATERTOWN, NY
Fire destroys Pamelia trailer home

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters were at the scene of a trailer home fire in the town of Pamelia early Friday morning. The home at 24143 County Route 32 -- also known as Bush Road -- is a total loss. Firefighters were called there just after 4:30 a.m. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer died May 20, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 96 . She was born on November 13, 1925, daughter of John Meyer and Anastasia Marilley, at her home in the town of Croghan, NY.
WATERTOWN, NY
JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. JoEllen was born in Watertown November 6, 1968, daughter of the late Roy S. Evans and Joan A. Mowers Evans. She attended Brownville and Watertown schools and graduated from Corcoran High School, Syracuse. On June 8, 2002 she married William W. Youngs. A previous marriage ended in divorce.
CLAYTON, NY
Day 4 of Lacey trial: how did Jared Cook die?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How, exactly, did Jared Cook die?. That question was front and center at day four of the manslaughter trial of Cook’s girlfriend, Nicole Lacey. Lacey is accused of killing Cook by running him over with a car, outside the home they shared in Antwerp.
ANTWERP, NY
Gerene M. Backus, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerene M. Backus, 81, Watertown, wife of Leman R. Backus, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 pm on May 24th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Besides her husband she is survived by five children, Mary Jean (Randy) Mullis, Ft. Covington, Robert Backus and Jodie (Michael) Spaulding, both of Watertown, Deanna Wright, Charlotte, NC, Kevin (Colleen) Backus, Charlton, NY; five grandchildren Amber Mullis Legrand, Adrianne Lauzon, Natashia Wright, Jessica and Nicole Backus; five great grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Shepard, Florida; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great granddaughter Alexis Lauzon, a brother George Freeman and two sisters Jeannie and Laurena. Gerene was born in the Town of Henderson on October 9, 1940, a daughter to Eugene and Mary Freeman. She worked as a papergirl delivering the Watertown Daily Times as a young girl. She also worked at Gibson’s Laundry, Mode; Homes, Nichols Department Store and the Pharmhouse, Stature Electric and retired from Walmart in 2011. She married Leman R. Backus, Jr. on January 25th, 1963 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Gerene enjoyed walking on and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Knitting, sewing and flower gardening. She had a knack for finding four leaf clovers in the grass . Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

