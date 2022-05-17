ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Floyd Mayweather announces comeback fight rescheduled to May 21 after death of UAE President cancelled ring return

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
FLOYD MAYWEATHER has announced his comeback fight has been rescheduled to this Saturday.

The boxing legend was due to face former sparring partner Don Moore last weekend atop the Burj Al Arab’s hotel helipad in Dubai.

Don Moore and Floyd Mayweather ahead of their exhibition bout Credit: EPA
But the death of 73-year-old UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan forced the entire event to collapse.

And the UAE’s ministry of presidential affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries.

It left organisers scrambling to find a new date after the ring was put up only hours before the cancellation.

But Mayweather has since confirmed his return to the ring faced only a seven-day delay.

He posted on Instagram: “Dubai- May 21st.”

The event, promoted by Mayweather, FrontRow and Global Global Titans Fight Series, was axed 24 hours before the first bell was due to sound.

Unlike most boxing shows, Mayweather’s return 700ft above sea level is completely out of the ordinary.

Only 20-40 VIP guests are set to be in attendance after restricted tickets were put on sale, purchased as NFTs and costing around £150,000.

Temperatures are set to reach an astonishing 38 degrees in the day on Saturday.

Ringwalks are scheduled for night time, but Mayweather, 45, could still fight Moore, 42, at temperatures of 30 degrees

This is the third exhibition the American is set to compete in since officially retiring in 2017 after beating UFC superstar Conor McGregor, 33.

The first was against featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23, in 2018 and lastly with YouTuber Logan Paul, 27, in June.

The ring on top of the hotel helipad in Dubai Credit: Twitter
Floyd Mayweather in Dubai ahead of his comeback Credit: EPA

