Roseville, MN

One Person Killed in Twin Cities Area Rollover Crash

By Luke Lonien
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 2 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities area man was killed in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 36 in Roseville and...

Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Injured in Highway 52 Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 52 in the right lane at 37th Street around 4:30 p.m. when the crash occurred as traffic was slowing. The state patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
Saint Paul, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Charged In Fatal Vehicle/Pedestrian Case

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who was involved in a deadly incident last year was arraigned Wednesday on two charges. A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Will Hanson around 10:30 pm May 15, 2021. The victim - 48-year-old Joseph...
ROCHESTER, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Fire severely damages home in Ravenna Township

On Monday, May 16, at 4:03 p.m., the Hastings Fire Department, with automatic support from Miesville Fire, were dispatched to a fire that broke out in a detached garage on 207th Street East in Ravenna Township. The home was unoccupied, minus a dog that neighbors removed prior to the arrival...
HASTINGS, MN
KFIL Radio

State Patrol Has Found Vehicle Involved in I-35 Hit & Run

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says it has located the vehicle involved in a hit and run on I-35 in southern Minnesota early Monday. The vehicle, a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ, struck and injured two tow truck operators who were working to remove the vehicle from the median along northbound I-35 just north of Northfield. The State Patrol yesterday issued an advisory asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect vehicle.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
KFIL Radio

Body Found In Mississippi River Identified

Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - Anoka County authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River last Saturday. The body was tangled in natural debris in the river in Anoka when it was discovered. The man was identified Monday as 58-year-old Keith Alan Harvell of...
ANOKA, MN
myklgr.com

Human Bone Found In Minnesota River Determined To Be Nearly 8,000 Years Old

A bone found in the Minnesota River last autumn is human and nearly 8,000 years old, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the bone was found by a pair of kayakers south of Sacred Heart in September 2021. It was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the bone came from a human.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Three People Injured in Albert Lea Stabbing

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured, two of which are in critical condition, after a stabbing at an apartment complex in Albert Lea Monday morning. The Albert Lea Police Department said that first responders arrived at 221 Main Street East around 8:45 a.m. and residents of the apartment complex were directing them to two adult-male stabbing victims. The two were transported to the Albert Lea Medical Center.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KFIL Radio

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in nearby Osseo and was last seen headed toward Brooklyn Park. Moments later, the Brooklyn Park Lease Department was notified that the suspect vehicle had smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of two four-lane roadways near the border of the two cities.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Lakeville police seek assistance in bicycle hit-and-run accident

(FOX 9) - The Lakeville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating the person responsible for leaving a bicyclist unconscious – the result of a hit-and-run accident. According to police on May 15 at approximately 7:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to 11000 block of 172nd Street...
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota House goes into sudden recess after security alert

ST PAUL, Minn. — Four juveniles are in custody and facing charges following an incident that triggered a security alert at the Minnesota State Capitol and forced lawmakers to go into recess and shelter in place Wednesday night. St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders says the situation began...
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

