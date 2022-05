If you ever wondered what Taylor Swift would wear for graduation, you'll be happy to learn that her outfit included a chic pair of leopard pumps. You can now officially call the singer Dr. Taylor Swift, as she received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University on Wednesday, May 18. At the ceremony, Swift wore a pair of spotted pumps by Italian brand O Jour. While the print was bold, the block heel was practical for walking. Swift finished her outfit with earrings from Djula Jewelery and also wore a ring by celebrity-favorite jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. Her hairstylist Jemma Muradian kept Swift's hair simple, with her bangs taking center stage, while makeup artist Lorrie Turk applied her signature bold red lip.

