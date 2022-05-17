ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

Body Found In Mississippi River Identified

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - Anoka County authorities have identified the man whose body...

knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Fatal Crash

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man was hurt in a fatal crash in Anoka earlier this week. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying two people died after a driver fled from a traffic stop in Coon Rapids. They corrected that to say the driver was killed, but the passenger was not.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Student Who Was Reported Missing Is Found Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of Minnesota student who had been reported missing was found dead on Wednesday. Austin Retterath, 19, was last seen on May 8 near East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. Police searched the area and concentrated their efforts near the Franklin Avenue Bridge. On Wednesday, authorities found his body in the Mississippi River. Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson taking leave of absence

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the department to deal with health issues, Hennepin County officials told FOX 9 on Thursday. It's unclear how long the leave may last for Hutchinson, who announced earlier this year he wouldn't seek re-election in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wabasha County Deputies Confiscate 5 Pounds Of Meth From Man’s Impounded Car

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – Deputies in Wabasha County have confiscated roughly 5 pounds of meth and charged a 46-year-old man with two counts of controlled substance crime. According to the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office, Michael Mattison arrived at the county’s criminal justice center on Tuesday to look for his car, which had been impounded. Mattison, who had left the car on the road a few days before, didn’t know that the car had been in county custody. Law enforcement officers had also executed a search warrant and gone through the car. Michael Mattison, along with the bags of meth allegedly found in his...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash On Highway 610 In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a serious injury crash in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 610 at Zane Avenue. According to the state patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 610 lost control, drove into the grass median and rolled. Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with two people — a man and a woman — dead inside. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The names of the victims have yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
KARE

Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Homicide investigators are looking for suspects after two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale Thursday. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81 just before 3:45 p.m. When squads arrived, they found two people deceased inside a vehicle.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man cited for driving over 100 mph on Highway 169

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning. A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.
NEW ULM, MN
fox9.com

23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
MENOMONIE, WI
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Injured in Highway 52 Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 52 in the right lane at 37th Street around 4:30 p.m. when the crash occurred as traffic was slowing. The state patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police responded to a shooting early this morning in northwest Rochester. Police Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says dispatchers received several calls shortly after 4 AM from citizens reporting the sounds of multiple gunshots in the vicinity of The Pines Condominiums on 29th Place Northwest. He says the responding officers located 11 spent shell casings from a .40 caliber gun outside one of the buildings on the property but there were no injuries reported or property damage.
ROCHESTER, MN
