Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Flagler FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following county, Flagler. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Marineland, Beverly Beach and Espanola. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

