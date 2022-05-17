ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

PHOTOS: HHS baseball in district tournament semifinals

By Doug Davison
houstonherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston High School baseball team played against Hartville...

houstonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

Sport physicals offered for Cabool area athletes

The Texas County Memorial Hospital Cabool Medical Clinic is sponsoring sport physicals for Cabool area high school and middle school athletes at the clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. No appointment is necessary. Dr. Stephen Hawkins, family medicine physician, and Samantha Welch, family nurse practitioner at the...
CABOOL, MO
houstonherald.com

HHS Jazz Band to perform tonight at Big Rock Candy Mountain

The Houston High School Jazz Band will perform tonight (Friday, May 20) at Big Rock Candy Mountain Resort at Jadwin. Led by band director Sam Van Dielen, the group will be joined by a pair of accomplished musicians: Saxophonist Jacob Jamison (a friend of Van Dielen’s who offers clinics and lessons) and Devon Hughes (a keyboard player for multiple “funk” bands and a percussion instructor at Logan-Rogersville High School).
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Summer Reading Program to begin June 1 at Texas County Library branches

The Texas County Library’s annual Summer Reading Program for kids will run from June 1 through July 28. “Oceans of Possibilities” is this year’s theme for the program that will be offered at the library’s branches in Houston, Cabool, Licking and Summersville. Kids ages 3-12 are eligible to participate, and parents or guardians may register children and receive a sign-up packet with details about the program by stopping by the library.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Raymondville Picnic to begin next Thursday; three-night run

THURSDAY — 6 p.m. pony pull, carnival midway opens; 6:30-10 p.m. bingo; 7 p.m. music by Larry Martin and Country Revival. FRIDAY — 5 p.m. Irish Dancers; 6-10 p.m. arts and crafts events; 6 p.m. midway opens, team roping presented by Rockin’ T Cattle Co.; 6:30 – 10 p.m. bingo; 7:15 p.m. #10 progressive round robin (all signups by 7 p.m.); 7 p.m. music by Alan Roberts Throw Back Country Band.
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartville, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Houston, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Houston, MO
Education
City
Houston, MO
houstonherald.com

Storm causes damage in Houston

A storm downed this rotten tree Saturday morning as high winds whipped through Houston. The tree caused damage at the David Gourley residence in the Lillyview Addition south of West Highway 17. Members of the Houston Fire Department responded. A tree also is reported on Highway AU west of Houston....
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Faith Fellowship plans homecoming event on June 5

Faith Fellowship will celebrate 40 years of ministry in Texas County with a homecoming event on Sunday, June 5. Faith Fellowship began as a result of three different Bible studies in Texas County, one in the Upton area, one at Eunice and one in Raymondville. During its first five years, Faith Fellowship met at four different locations, the theater, a former flea market, the Lions Club and a storefront at West 17 Plaza. In 1987, the church moved to its current location where it has spent the last 35 years gathering, praying, worshipping and growing.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

MoDOT says changing coming to First Street, U.S. 63 in Houston

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to update the signage and striping on U.S. 63 at First Street in Houston. Currently, drivers are asked to “merge left” in this location, MoDOT said. The updated signage...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Five year highway plan: About $21M for Texas County

A comment period has begun for a five-year Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission that will govern highway and bridge programs. The draft fiscal year 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) was presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. A 30-day public review and comment period has begun. The Statewide...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhs#Highschoolsports#Houston High School
houstonherald.com

TCMH paramedic delivers baby in back seat of car at Cabool

A Texas County Memorial Hospital’s paramedic received gratitude and appreciation from an area resident for the vital role she played in delivering her baby girl. On Friday, May 13, Cora Turnbull, a RN paramedic, delivered her first baby. She works out of the TCMH Cabool ambulance base and stepped up in a big way to assist the mother-to-be, who was 37 weeks pregnant and in labor in the back seat of her brother’s car.
CABOOL, MO
houstonherald.com

County commission handles township, personnel matters

Members of the Texas County Commission met May 11-12 to handle several matters, including those with townships. •Signed paperwork for Don Stilley of Upton Township and discussed a lawsuit filed against it by Clarence “Rocky” Dailing. •Heard from Bill Wiseman from Piney Township who wanted to know any...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man charged after almost striking cop with vehicle

A St. Louis man faces several charges after almost hitting a Houston Police Department officer with a vehicle on Monday (May 16). Thomas E. Spann Jr., 32, of St. Louis, is charged with felonies of second-degree assault and resisting arrest by fleeing, along with three misdemeanor traffic offenses. According to...
HOUSTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy