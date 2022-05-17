PHOTOS: HHS baseball in district tournament semifinals

Faith Fellowship will celebrate 40 years of ministry in Texas County with a homecoming event on Sunday, June 5. Faith Fellowship began as a result of three different Bible studies in Texas County, one in the Upton area, one at Eunice and one in Raymondville. During its first five years, Faith Fellowship met at four different locations, the theater, a former flea market, the Lions Club and a storefront at West 17 Plaza. In 1987, the church moved to its current location where it has spent the last 35 years gathering, praying, worshipping and growing.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO