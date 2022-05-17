ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Grand Run returns on Memorial Day

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestfield Welcome’s eighth annual Grand Run returns May 30 and with a 5K, 10K, half marathon and special kids’ fun run at Grand Park Sports Center. Participants will run on Westfield’s trail system during...

Current Publishing

Student-organized Carmel Pride event to return June 5

Carmel High School senior Ethan Stoehr is eager to see the second Carmel Pride festival be even bigger and better than the inaugural event. Stoehr, who was one of the founders, is part of the group organizing Carmel Pride 2022, a free summer festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Students partner with rocketry club for launch

A group of approximately 30 Cub Scouts and home-school students recently partnered with the local National Association of Rocketry Club No. 540 to launch model rockets at Mulberry Fields Park in Zionsville. Club members taught the children how to inspect their rockets for safety, install the motor cartridge and electric igniter, connect to the launcher and send the rockets into the sky. (Photos courtesy of David Newill)
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel unveils new sculpture by Zimbabwean artist

The City of Carmel unveiled its newest sculpture, “Swing Me Higher, Mama,” May 14 during the monthly Meet Me on Main event in the Arts & Design District. The sculpture by Zimbabwean artist Dominic Benhura depicts a mother playing with her young daughter. Carmel commissioned the project, which was facilitated by Kuaba Gallery owner Jayne During.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

TherAplay client’s legacy to ‘live on’ through shed donated in her memory

Ava Tolliver always looked forward to her weekly trip to Children’s TherAplay. She started visiting the Carmel barn as a toddler for hippotherapy services, which uses horseback riding as therapeutic treatment. Unable to crawl or sit unassisted when she began the sessions, by the time of her last visit approximately five years later she had learned to do those things and more, helping her reach new levels of independence.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation withdraws from partnership to convert Orchard Park Elementary to park facility

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation has backed out of a partnership with Carmel Clay Schools to convert the former Orchard Park Elementary site into a park facility. CCPR Director Michael Klitzing said pending litigation regarding the site and a lack of financial resources identified to redevelop it proved enough reason for parks officials to alert the district in mid-May that they were hitting the brakes.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

BTCA to present ‘Swan Lake’

The Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy will present “Swan Lake” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 28 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. It is the company’s third performance of the piece. “’Swan Lake,’ set to a magnificent Tchaikovsky score, is an iconic ballet...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel joins Central Indiana Regional Development Authority

The City of Carmel is among the latest municipalities to join the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority, a new group formed to collect and distribute White River READI grant funds from the state in the short term and unite neighboring municipalities in the long term in addressing regional issues. The...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville considers joining new regional development authority

The Town of Zionsville is considering joining the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority, a new group formed in part to collect and distribute state READI grant funds in the short term and unite neighboring municipalities in addressing regional issues. RDAs primarily exist to allow communities to work together in a...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Nicholson Orthodontics breaks ground for new building

From left, John Nicholson, Dr. Jim Nicholson, Margy Nicholson, Dr. Nick Brassard with his son, Ari, and Sarah Brassard break ground on a new facility for Nicholson Orthodontics. The new building is being constructed behind the existing one at 95 E. Oak St. (Photo courtesy of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce)
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

CYT’s ‘Newsies’ a family affair

Christian Youth Theater’s production of “Newsies” will have three cast members who are quite familiar with each other. Three members of the Larsen family from Zionsville are in the show, set for May 20-22 at the Marian University Theatre in Indianapolis. “Newsies” is loosely based on the true story of the newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate helps Purdue robotics team win skills competition

For Purdue University sophomore Dominic Holifield and his robotics team, the long hours of practice paid off in a global competition. Holifield, a 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate, was a member of the BLRS2 team that came in first place in the skills competition at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship May 3-5 in Dallas. The BLRS2 team was a finalist in its division, tying for third place overall in the head-to-head competition. The other Purdue team, BLRS, came in seventh in skills and finished second in the head-to-head competition.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers police arrest Indianapolis man following road rage incident

Fishers Police Dept. arrested Avione Johnson, of Indianapolis, on charges of criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license and intimidation, all felonies. According to a press release, FPD responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 6 p.m. May 16 in the area of 106th...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Former Marion County detention deputy sent to federal prison

Noblesville resident Jorge Alberto Mateos, 26, a former detention deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indianapolis, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison May 13 for assaulting an inmate. According to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice, Mateos had previously pleaded guilty to...
MARION COUNTY, IN

