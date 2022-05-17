Grand Run returns on Memorial Day

For Purdue University sophomore Dominic Holifield and his robotics team, the long hours of practice paid off in a global competition. Holifield, a 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate, was a member of the BLRS2 team that came in first place in the skills competition at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship May 3-5 in Dallas. The BLRS2 team was a finalist in its division, tying for third place overall in the head-to-head competition. The other Purdue team, BLRS, came in seventh in skills and finished second in the head-to-head competition.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO