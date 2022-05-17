Man arrested after threatening officers with a knife at Mobile Police Headquarters

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man has been arrested and charged with making terrorist threats at Mobile Police Headquarters.

Mobile police say Karl Austin went into police headquarters Tuesday, May 17, and pulled out a knife in a threatening way. Police say he threatened both citizens and police.

Austin was arrested and taken into custody.

