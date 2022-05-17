ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man arrested after threatening officers with a knife at Mobile Police Headquarters

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ol5hr_0fhHz4XI00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man has been arrested and charged with making terrorist threats at Mobile Police Headquarters.

Mobile police say Karl Austin went into police headquarters Tuesday, May 17, and pulled out a knife in a threatening way. Police say he threatened both citizens and police.

Baldwin County coroner requests additional investigators to keep up with demand

Austin was arrested and taken into custody.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

20-year-old arrested for murder on Steadham Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old is in Mobile Metro Jail after being charged with a murder that took place on Steadham Drive on May 10th. Zyione K. Fagin is charged with murder after police were called to a scene after an assault complaint, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. When officers arrived […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman arrested, charged with abandonment of a child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a woman was arrested on Thursday after they say she left her child in a vehicle. MPD responded to a parking lot on Airport Boulevard Thursday in response to a domestic complaint. When officers had arrived they discovered that the individuals left their 5-year-old child in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting investigation at Family Dollar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at the Family Dollar on the Dauphin Island Parkway. MPD responded to the Family Dollar on Thursday morning in reference to shots fired. When officers had arrived they discovered all parties had fled the area which had resulted in a damaged fence. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

FDLE investigates man’s death while in ECSO custody

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 51-year-old man died Friday afternoon while in the custody of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. to a call of a suspicious person showing erratic behavior and possibly suffering from a mental health episode, according to the sheriff’s office. Based on their observations and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WEAR

2nd suspect charged for shots fired at Okaloosa County bar

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A second suspect was charged Friday in connection to shots being fired in the parking lot of a Mary Esther bar this past week. Maricia Knox, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a felony violation of probation for the incident that took place at Cash's Sports Page Lounge.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5

Shooting at gas station on Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night on Rangeline Road at a gas station. MPD responded to Purple Cow on Rangeline Road on Thursday night in reference to a domestic incident involving one shot. When officers arrived they discovered the victim and his father were involved […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police cracking down on teen curfew in entertainment district

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police are cracking down on underage teens in the entertainment district, during hours when they shouldn’t be there. This comes less than a week after police say a 13-year-old shot another teen, right in the middle of Bienville Square. Captain Matthew Garrett, the man in...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

ONLY ON NEWS 5: How inmates are sneaking contraband into Mobile Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Metro Jail is dealing with a sharp uptick in contraband. The jail’s warden says it’s partially due to ongoing construction impacting perimeter security. Now corrections officers say they’re dealing with inmates making holes in the walls to get contraband inside their cells. Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver said, “They peel […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Right side lane blocked on I-10 Westbound due to crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash occurred on Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. which closed the right side lane of I-10 West. The crash happened around the 57-mile marker in Baldwin County and is still blocked at the time of the writing of this article. ALEA says […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores Police seek help to locate fraud suspect

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a fraud suspect. Joseph Francis Carpenito is wanted for 3 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and maybe targeting golf course areas. GSPD says on Monday, May 16, they received a report of a theft […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

Mobile Fire-Rescue battles downtown blaze

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a working fire in downtown Mobile at 54 North Broad Street. The location shares a bordering wall with Harper Technologies due to being built on a 'zero lot' line. Harper Technologies is an IT consulting and...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is facing an attempted murder charged following a shooting that happened on Wednesday, May 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Katie Avenue and Charles Street. Hattiesburg police responded and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they arrested Davonte Harris, 22, near Martin […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Cuba Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said officers are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Cuba Street around 3 p.m. According to police, one person was shot and were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The shooting occurred at 253 Cuba St. It is unknown at this time would led […]
MOBILE, AL
selmasun.com

Authorities investigate shooting of Selma man in Florida

Authorities in Escambia County, FL. have begun an investigation after a man from Selma was found shot to death. The victim was identified as Keontae Jones, 21. According to a media report he was found underneath a car at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in Escambia County.
SELMA, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy