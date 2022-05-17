ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Area Death Notices - May 15, 16 & 17

carolinacoastonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Joyce of Morehead City, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

carolinacoastonline.com

Barbara Joyce, 54

Barbara Joyce, 54, of Morehead City, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Alfred Hopkins, 86; service May 22

Alfred “Shugey” Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Shugey worked as an electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life, Sally. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were clamming, fishing, shrimping, and anything on the water. When Shugey left Harlowe, he moved to a 10-acre tract of land off Laurel Rd. where he loved to garden and became known for his hot peppers. There were many family reunions and gatherings held on his property, where memories were created to last a lifetime. Shugey will be remembered most of all for his love of dancing. He taught Roxeanne the famous Core Creek Shimmy, and Dorothy the Twist, which Dorothy was thankful for when asked to come up on stage with Chubby Checker to do the Twist. He even danced with Elvis Presly at a concert in Myrtle Beach. Shugey would often end the day with a slow dance with his wife.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Timothy Penny

Timothy Edward Penny, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the C…
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Rehab facility breaks ground in Grimesland

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – As addiction and overdoses continue to take lives throughout our state, a new facility in Eastern North Carolina is seeking to make a big difference. The new rehab facility, Haven at Blue Creek, held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. Greenville couple Rich and Colleen Ballot founded the new facility. “Our hope […]
GRIMESLAND, NC
WITN

Fleet Feet Greenville donates to JOY Soup Kitchen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Feet Greenville, NC will be gifting 300+ pairs of shoes at JOY Soup Kitchen. People will also have an opportunity to be seen by the Foot clinic staffed by Access East Health Assist and Podiatrists from Foot and Ankle Physicians Winterville. Sheetz will be providing...
GREENVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Must-Do's For A Weekend In Wilmington North Carolina

Summer is essentially here! And that means travel and road trips. In fact, I just got back from a quick weekend getaway to Wilmington. At just over 3 hours from Charlotte, it’s the perfect destination for an easy weekend trip. I love trip planning and creating itineraries/sifting through things to do and prioritizing them. One thing about me is I will not get to a place with no idea what I’m planning to do. So of course I want to share my must-do’s for Wilmington North Carolina for anyone planning to visit.
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS 17

NC community shows support for teen injured in hunting accident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A North Carolina community began rallying behind a local teen after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in January. Bryson Capps, 13, was hunting when he was hit by a rogue bullet on New Year’s Eve. Months later, the community is still pulling together to support him as he recovers.  Hundreds of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Deputies searching for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teenager. Officials said Jared Jones, 17, was last seen in the Greenville area. They said he was wearing black and white pants, a gray t-shirt, a hat and a black and blue hoodie.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

West Carteret students participate in Morehead City comprehensive plan project

— Morehead City officials turned to West Carteret High School students Friday to learn more about what students would like to see for the future of the city. According to a press release from the city, 38 ninth-graders from the Scholastic Leadership Academy participated in activities that will help shape Morehead City Plan 2032.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Cheesesteak with the Chief in Morehead City on Friday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The new Chief of Police in Morehead City will be introduced Friday. You can also enjoy a delicious treat during the event. From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Police Chief David Kelly will give a free cheesesteak to the first 40 people he speaks with from The Cheesesteak Hustle food truck. […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WRAL

Strong winds rip roof off Wilson County home

While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, areas east Wake County are feeling the biggest impacts Friday morning. In Lucama, winds ripped the metal roof of a mobile home on Bass Road. Panels came off the home and blew across the street. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

2022 Father and Men Conference in Greenville coming June 10

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 2022 Father and Men Conference is coming up. The idea for this event is the provide an experience that is dedicated to the engagement, learning, and equipping of men and fathers, through various forms of delivering the message. The goal is to improve the quality of life for society by building […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Rochelle Middle School collaborates on Kinston mural

Local artist Seraphim Smith is creating a mural that encompasses the waterBEST logo, the City of Kinston, and the children of the community. waterBEST reached out to Smith after seeing the Kinston Okra Mural on South Queen and Shine Street, and asked him to submit a drawing for a mural for the waterBEST Kinston building where they bottle their water.
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Man shot neighbor at Kure Beach

Kure Beach, N.C. — A suspect has been identified after a deadly shooting between neighbors in a small North Carolina beach town. Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a call came into 911 following a dispute and shooting between neighbors. Several law enforcement agencies responded to Ocean View Avenue on Kure Beach.
KURE BEACH, NC

