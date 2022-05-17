ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Court records show dispute over house cleaning led to death of 72-year-old Indy man

By Jesse Wells
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tzKg_0fhHyf1R00

INDIANAPOLIS — Court records show a dispute over house cleaning led to the death of a 72-year-old man in Indianapolis.

Details of the criminal case were unsealed this week, but the investigation began last year.

American Legion deputy director among 11 arrested in child solicitation sting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z70fP_0fhHyf1R00
Booking photo of Alyson Humphrey

Police were called to a home on East Michigan Street for a domestic dispute last October. According to the affidavit, 72-year-old Richard Applegate had been vacuuming without a filter, spreading dust into his roommate’s room which led to a fatal argument.

Court records claim that’s the story Alyson Humphrey told police following Applegate’s death. The 57-year-old is now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

“There’s all the difference in the world between murder and involuntary manslaughter. Murder is an intentional killing. Involuntary manslaughter is a killing where you didn’t intend to kill the victim. It just happened,” said attorney Jack Crawford.

Attorney Crawford isn’t connected to the case but said because prosecutors are not claiming Humphrey meant to kill the victim, the court case carries a significantly different range of punishment.

“Murder is 45 to 65 years in prison. Involuntary manslaughter is two to six years. So once again, it’s a world of difference,” said Crawford.

Search warrant: Delphi killer took souvenir, may have ‘staged’ murder scene

Police claim the victim was alert and talking when they showed up at the home last year. Applegate complained of muffled hearing and only later went to the hospital where he died from a head injury.

Humphrey insisted she pushed the victim and he fell, accidentally hitting his head on a handrail or the ground.

Because the victim died in 2021, the case has been added to last year‘s homicide total. That increases last year‘s record-breaking homicide number from 271 to 272.

Humphrey was arrested in Kokomo but is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Marion County jail. She’s due in court for an initial hearing on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Muncie death case still unsolved 3 years later

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie family is still looking for answers after three years of heartbreak and uncertainty following the death of 41-year-old Michael Coates. Coates was last seen on May 19, 2019 at his home in Muncie. The next day, workers inside the Muncie wastewater treatment plant found his body on a conveyer used to […]
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Delphi, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

Murder suspect mistakenly released from jail Thursday night, taken back into custody Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a murder suspect was mistakenly released from jail Thursday night. The sheriff’s department said Noah Edwards was released from the adult detention center after proper procedures were not followed. The sheriff's department said an inmate with a similar name of Nore Edwards was supposed to be released.
MARION COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Timothy Lewis, man shot Sunday on Harlan Street, dies, according to family

INDIANAPOLIS — The man shot on Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Harlan Street on the near southeast side has died, according to his family. Timothy Lewis II, 27, was killed when he was shot during a domestic incident, according to the probable cause affidavit. His family says due to a lack of brain activity, they took him off life support.
MARION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Souvenir#Murder#Violent Crime#American Legion#Alyson Humphrey Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Lafayette woman found guilty of murdering 3-year-old son

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette woman has been convicted of murdering her 3-year-old son. A Tippecanoe County jury needed only about 90 minutes of deliberations Thursday before issuing a guilty verdict against Crystal Cox for charges of murder, neglect of a dependent, aggravated battery, and battery of a child less than 14 years old.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

Fatal crash in Vigo County claims one life

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal crash in the Wabash Valley that claimed one life. Indiana State Police say it happened near the 2 mile marker on I-70 in Vigo County just before 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. They say the truck ran off...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
US News and World Report

Indiana Woman Gets 48 Years in Death of Man Found in Woods

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A woman convicted for her role in the 2018 slaying of a man found beaten to death with a pipe in wooded area of northern Indiana has been sentenced to 48 years in prison. A Miami County judge sentenced Brittany Morris of Jonesboro on Wednesday,...
PERU, IN
FOX59

FOX59

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy