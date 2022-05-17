ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Moth species not seen in more than 100 years found in bag at Detroit Metro Airport

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

DETROIT — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said that unusual seeds in a passenger’s bag resulted in the first encounter with a specific moth species since 1912.

In a news release, officers with CBP said that the seeds were found in a passenger’s bag who arrived from the Philippines in September 2021. The passenger told officers that the seed pods were for medicinal tea. Officers said they found “apparent insect exit holes” and intercepted the seed pods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4EGN_0fhHxZdk00
Moth species not seen in more than 100 years found in bag at Detroit Metro Airport Seed pods seized by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, which officers said had apparent insect exit holes. (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

While in quarantine, several insects hatched to reveal what CBP described as “very flashy” moths with raised patches of black bristles. Officials sent the insects to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where a Smithsonian Institution etymologist determined it was the first encounter of the moth family Pyralidae since it was first described in 1912.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlwyX_0fhHxZdk00
Moth species not seen in more than 100 years found in bag at Detroit Metro Airport Moth identified as part of family Pyralidae, first described in 1912. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The Pyralidae family is more commonly known as a snout moth, and while there are more than 6,000 species of moth in the world, only about 600 are in the U.S. and Canada, WJBK reported.

“Agriculture specialists play a vital role at our nation’s ports of entry by preventing the introduction of harmful exotic plant pests and foreign animal disease into the United States,” Port Director Robert Larkin said in a statement. “This discovery is a testament to the important mission of identifying foreign pests and protecting America’s natural resources.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Motorious

Detroit Police Bust Another Chop Shop

Police descended on a home in Detroit’s west side, seizing 14 stolen vehicles they say were stored at a local chop shop. We’ve seen this kind of scene play out over and over across the country, including in the Motor City before. And while this is a victory, it’s also a reminder that car thieves are working overtime these days to steal and hack apart your ride to enrich themselves.
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

2 arrested in nonfatal shootings outside Michigan graduation

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say detectives arrested two 18-year-olds in the shooting of two people outside of a high school graduation ceremony near Grand Rapids this week. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says its detectives, with the help of the Michigan State Police and Livonia police, made a...
KENTWOOD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seize 23 guns, 43 vehicles, narcotics during 3-day ceasefire operation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police arrested suspects, seized weapons, impounded vehicles, and issued tickets during a recent ceasefire operation. Operation Jaguar targeted armed offenders. During the three-day ceasefire op that ended May 13, police conducted five search warrants, 314 traffic stops, and 11 Michigan Department of Correction checks. They...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Species#Cbp#Smithsonian Institution#Wjbk#Cox Media Group
ClickOnDetroit.com

They have been missing in Michigan the longest: 12 people last seen before 1970

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) is tracking 619 missing person cases in Michigan that date all the way back to 1958. According to NamUs, more than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year. Many missing children and adults are quickly found, but tens of thousands remain missing for more than one year. Those are considered cold cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Philippines
fox2detroit.com

Man finds loaded gun in car rented at Detroit airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - To say that Tay's road trip from Detroit to Chicago got off to a terrible start would be an understatement. But he's definitely looking back and wondering how exactly he could have such terrible luck of having a blown tire as he got on the highway only to then have a car with a loaded gun left in it.
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
96K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy