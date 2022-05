Today President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their respects to the families of Saturday’s mass shooting victims in Buffalo, New York. Authorities say it was a racially motivated attack, by an 18-year-old self-described white supremacist, in which 10 people lost their lives. Tom O’Connor, a domestic terrorism expert and retired FBI official, speaks with Hari Sreenivasan.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO