The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. Items on the regular meeting agenda include authorization of a five percent increase for residential waste collection and increases for multi-family and commercial waste collection contracts; the 2022 Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness; consideration of a pre-annexation agreement between the city and BLC Tesoro, LLC; approve the final tract map of the Skyline Ranch development and awarding the contract for the Town Center Specific Plan.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO