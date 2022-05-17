Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in suspected overdose at Chico’s Community Park

GALT (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man was killed in a crash along Highway 99 in Galt late Thursday morning, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. along the northbound side of Highway 99, near Simmerhorn Road. A minivan was reportedly driving on the shoulder for a few hundred feet at over 90 mph when it crashed into the back of a parked big rig. The driver of the minivan – a 42-year-old Elk Grove resident – was killed in the crash, CHP says. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt. The big rig driver, who was not hurt in the crash, reported that he had stopped to deal with a medical emergency related to ulcers. Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver killed.

GALT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO