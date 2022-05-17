ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in suspected overdose at Chico’s Community Park

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. - The two men suspected of overdosing at Chico’s Community Park over the weekend have been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office says...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 6

actionnewsnow.com

Escaped Redding Rodeo bull injures 6 people

REDDING, Calif. - A bull jumped a fence on Friday night during the final section of the bull riding event at the Redding Rodeo. The Redding Police Department told Action News Now that six people were injured during this incident. Four of the people were medically cleared and left before...
REDDING, CA
fox40jackson.com

Tree-trimmer found guilty in throat slashing murders in California

A California tree-trimmer has been found guilty of brutally murdering three people in a violent spree, according to the Tehama County District Attorney. The DA said that Ryan Scott Blinston had worked at the homes of some of his victims. Blinston also killed an acquaintance and lit her car on fire, Fox 40 reported.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Of John Doe Found 38 Years Ago In Solano County Identified As Sacramento Resident Norman Creech

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a man found on the rocks of the Sacramento Deep Water Ship Channel in Solano County nearly 40 years ago has finally been identified. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was discovered during low tide on June 7, 1984. With the body being in a moderate stage of decomposition, authorities were never able to identify him. However, new DNA technology has since emerged. This month, detectives say they were able to positively identify the man as Sacramento resident Norman Creech. Detectives say Creech had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances from his Bell Street apartment back in November 1983. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Creech’s disappearance, as it is still unclear how he died.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Speed believed to be a factor in deadly South Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two adults were killed Saturday morning following a crash in South Sacramento. According to CHP - South Sacramento spokesperson Officer Mark Leavitt, a driver was traveling southbound on Stockton Boulevard Saturday morning when they crashed into another car near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Two killed after car struck by high-speed driver on Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said two people were killed after their car was struck by another vehicle traveling at a high speed Saturday morning. CHP said the accident happened at an intersection on Stockton Boulevard just north of 65th around 8:50 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers were […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lone Stranger, Sidekick ID’d and in Asphalt Cowboys' custody

REDDING, Calif. - The Lone Stranger and Sidekick have been identified and are in the Asphalt Cowboys' custody. The Redding Police Department said the two suspects took off from the scene of the Plumas Bank on Hilltop Drive after a mocked bank robbery on Tuesday. The Lone Stranger was identified...
REDDING, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATES] Medical Building Burning on Ukiah’s South Dora Street

Scanner traffic beginning around 11:00 p.m. indicated dispatch had received reports of a commercial structure fire at 1101 South Dora Street. The reporting party said the roof of the NorCal Dermatology Building was smoking and on fire. The Incident Commander reported it is a “working structure fire, well-involved.”. UPDATE...
UKIAH, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Elk Grove Man, 42, Killed In Highway 99 Crash In Galt Was Speeding On Shoulder

GALT (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man was killed in a crash along Highway 99 in Galt late Thursday morning, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. along the northbound side of Highway 99, near Simmerhorn Road. A minivan was reportedly driving on the shoulder for a few hundred feet at over 90 mph when it crashed into the back of a parked big rig. The driver of the minivan – a 42-year-old Elk Grove resident – was killed in the crash, CHP says. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt. The big rig driver, who was not hurt in the crash, reported that he had stopped to deal with a medical emergency related to ulcers. Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver killed.
GALT, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Camp trailer fire spreads to vegetation in Shingletown Saturday

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - The Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a camp trailer fire off of Tahoe Lane in lower Shingletown that had spread to surrounding vegetation on Saturday at around 6:45 a.m. When crews arrived on scene the trailer fire was fully involved. One person was taken to the...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

One dead after motorcycle and car crash in Marysville Friday

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - One man is dead after a motorcycle and car crash in Marysville at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Mathews Lane approaching Woodruff Lane when he drove into a southbound traveling truck driven by Garitt Allen Cox, 50, of Grass Valley.
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire behind Big Lots in Oroville extinguished

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Fire Department knocked down a small fire behind Big Lots in Oroville on Friday. Crews responded to a report of a fire outside behind Big Lots at 5:15 p.m. The fire burned a space in between Big Lots and another nearby business. The fire was...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

3-year-old boy dead, two others hospitalized from Sacramento residential fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-year-old boy died in a residential fire in an Arden-Arcade neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Metropolitan Fire of Sacramento. The fire occurred in a four-plex residential unit on Carro Drive in Arden-Arcade just before 10:00 am, according to Metro Fire. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a 3-year-old boy and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed In Fight At Roseville Project Roomkey Site Identified As Anthony Simon, 67

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released. According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear. Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sac PD gun buyback program runs out of gas after just 45 minutes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a gun buyback program that was meant to last from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday ran out of gift cards less than an hour after the event’s planned start time. The department sent a tweet out at 12:45 p.m. that it would still be accepting guns […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

