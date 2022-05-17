Moses Sues Walmart, Claims Parking Lot More Dangerous Than Red Sea

After a silver Kia fled a hit-and-run crash in Coral Springs, police looking for answers tracked the license plate number to a condominium complex. There, at the Ramblewood East Condominiums in Coral Springs, they saw the door to an apartment open and found a woman lying dead on the floor with a baby boy next to her. Now, authorities are investigating whether a 35-year-old man who was arrested ...

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO