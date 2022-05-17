NJ Bicyclist Tackles Runner To Ground In Attempted Sex Assault: Authorities

Authorities have released a composite sketch of the bicyclist who hopped off to tackle a female runner to the ground and sexually assault her in Somerset County.

The victim called 911 around 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 detailing the incident near Blackwells Mills Road and Canal Road in Franklin Township, Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

The victim was able to fight her attacker and escape from the assault, authorities said.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male approximately 5’6” to 5’7”, heavier build, approximately mid 30’s, wearing black pants or shorts, a green hoodie, and a blue gator face covering. The suspect is said to have fled the area on a bicycle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and released.

A forensic artist assigned to the New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

Detectives are attempting to determine if the suspect involved in this recent incident is the same actor involved in previously reported attacks in Somerset and Middlesex Counties.

Prosecutor Taggart and local police are asking anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (908) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

