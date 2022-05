900 7th Street, NW originally planned for 2020 before the pandemic hit. “The nation’s capital is about to howl louder than ever! Howl at the Moon is proud to announce the grand opening of our brand new Washington, D.C. venue, located at 900 7th Street NW in Chinatown. We are kicking things off with a grand opening blow-out in the fall of 2022, featuring drink specials on our mixed drinks, beers, and 86 oz. buckets. Our unbeatable dueling pianos show will be rocking the crowd all night long. Howl at the Moon is about to rock Washington, D.C. harder than ever, and it all gets started at the grand opening of our 900 7th Street NW venue!

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO