Glen Arbor, MI

"On The Precipice"

northernexpress.com
 4 days ago

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

"Into The Woods"

Presented by Little Traverse Civic Theatre. This show comes from the Tony Award-winning book.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Exhibit: Interlacements

Featuring the fine craft of weaving with artists Boiali Biswas, Martha Brownscombe, Deb Cholewicki, Carol Irving, Carol Madison, Nancy McRay, Jasmine Petrie & Shana Robinson. Runs April 22 - May 21. An opening reception will be held on Fri., April 22 from 5-7pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

Headlands Photography Workshop

Headlands International Dark Sky Park, Mackinaw City. Led by Wayne R. Pope, professor of photography at Lansing Community College. Pope will cover a variety of topics which include astrophotography, stray light etiquette, camera & smart phone settings, & much more.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Missoula Children's Theatre

A tour team arrives in a given town with a set, lights, costumes, props & make-up - everything it takes to put on a play… except the cast. The team holds an open audition & casts 50-60 local students to perform in the production. The show is rehearsed throughout the week & two public performances are presented on Sat. This year's play will be "Red Riding Hood." Students should meet on the Cheboygan Opera House stage Mon., May 16 at 4pm to audition for a part. Rehearsals continue that week on stage beginning at 4pm every day, leading up to two performances on Sat., May 21 at 3pm & 5:30pm. 231-627-5432.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
northernexpress.com

We See Beer and Brats in Your Future

The 15th annual Michigan Beer and Brat Festival is making a comeback Saturday, May 28, at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville. Brews, ciders, wine, and spirits offer a taste for everyone while the heady scent of gourmet brats from NoMi markets fills the air. Go for VIP admission ($75) starting at 3pm and get a commemorative beer glass (complete with a lanyard glass-holder to keep your hands free for those brats), 20 event tickets, and two special edition beers. General admission ($50; $60 day of) starts at 4pm and includes the beer glass and 10 tickets. Before you get too excited, that doesn’t mean you get 10-20 drinks and brats. Full pours range from 3-6 tickets depending on the vendor, while a half brat is worth 2 tickets and a full brat 4. (If you need more tickets, they’re available for $1 a piece.) Purchase admission and get more information at crystalmountain.com/event/beerfest.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
northernexpress.com

Fulfillament #19

A storytelling event where five local community leaders & entrepreneurs will take the stage to tell their journey of how they found fulfillment through vocation. Each storyteller will issue a challenge for the audience to do something to find fulfillment in their own lives. A $500 grant is awarded to an audience member with a good idea who needs some help to get it started.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Farm Club Slow Roll

Starts at The Little Fleet & rolls along the Leelanau Trail to Farm Club. There will be an outdoor bar for riders — with $1 of all beer sales going directly to Norte. DJ Ras Marco D will provide entertainment.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
northernexpress.com

32nd Annual Zoo-de-Mackinac

May 20-22. Not a race... this event is a weekend of huge parties with bands, a super scenic bicycle ride, & more. Tonight is registration from 8pm-midnight in the Lobby below Zoo Bar; & Kick Off Party from 8pm-1:30am in the Zoo Bar.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
northernexpress.com

Restaurant Week Is Happening Now in Petoskey

Play hooky before the long weekend and make a stop in Petoskey for their spring Restaurant Week, running May 20-27. Three-course menus are offered at $15, $25, and $35 price points with some establishments offering 2-for-1 options. Who’s participating? You have 11 choices with Barrel Back Restaurant, Beacon Bistro, City Park Grill, Mim’s Mediterranean Grill, Noggin Room Pub, Palette Bistro, Roast & Toast, Sage, Sazón Latin Cuisine, Vintage, and Walloon Lake Inn. We recommend ditching the swimsuit diet for the week and sampling as many eateries as you can. For menus and details, head to petoskeyrestaurantweek.com. Bon appétit!
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Barn Sale Extravaganza

Fowler Barn, 6782 Center Rd., Old Mission Peninsula. The Old Mission Women's Club is hosting this huge fundraising sale to fund financial grants to local 501(C)(3) nonprofit organizations. Toys, tools, lamps, linens, kitchenware, sports equipment, jewelry & much more.
OLD MISSION, MI
northernexpress.com

4.5 on the 45th

Featuring 4.5 & 2 Mile Races. Starts at the new trailhead in downtown Gaylord & heads north on the Iron Belle Trail to just passed Congdon Rd. & back. The 2 Mile Race starts at the same location & heads north to Fairview Rd. & back. Day of: $30 for 4.5 Mile Race; $25 for 2 Mile Race.
GAYLORD, MI
northernexpress.com

River St. Market’s Meatball Sub

Yeah, salads are a stupendous choice for summertime. But it ain’t summer yet. And as good as the salads look on River St. Market’s just-unveiled spring/summer menu, we could not resist getting our mitts on their new meatball sub. Envision, if you will, one toasty house-baked bun filled with super flavorful Italian-style meatballs, plus pesto(!), plus marinara(!), plus provolone(!)—all for $9. It fits in your hand and more than fills your belly, which is exactly what you need to happen before strolling their gourmet grocery stock and other treats. Otherwise, trust us: You’re walking out of there with several tins of 1949 Nuts; a few tubs of Mitica Orange Delights, Chococherries, and Marcona Almonds; River St.’s own fresh Cinnamon Nugs (with vanilla butter cream for dipping!); two jars of fancy cocktail onions; and a four-pack of Casamara Club Como Leisure Soda—because, really, who doesn’t need some of THAT? Get yourself to 127 River St. in Elk Rapids to see for yourself. But don’t say we didn’t warn you. (231) 264-9266.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
northernexpress.com

Free Fresh Food Boxes

For those in need, brought to you by Restoration Church & Harvest Bible Chapel through Feeding America. Drive thru pickup at Harvest Bible Chapel, 1669 S. Garfield Ave., TC. Delivery not available. One additional box can be picked up by a friend or family member. First come, first served until boxes are all gone or 1pm.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Blank Canvas: High School Portfolio Program Exhibition

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Easy Rider

Smooth, silent, and…well, kinda supercharged, electric bicycles just might be the best thing to happen to people who love to pedal but could use a boost up hills or to cover more miles faster. Class 1 e-bikes—the most common to rent or buy—have an electric motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling but quits when the rider coasts or the bike reaches 20 miles per hour. Since legislation went into effect in 2018, kids of any age are allowed to ride class 1 e-bikes on paved and crushed stone multi-use trails around Michigan (unless the community with jurisdiction over the trail opts out).
MICHIGAN STATE
northernexpress.com

Traverse City Going Green(er)

After years of limbo, Traverse City’s City Commission voted to move forward with allowing retail recreational marijuana in town. Adult-use recreational cannabis was legalized in Michigan in November 2018, and medical marijuana businesses have been permitted in the city since spring 2019. The recreational side in TC, meanwhile, has been tied up in legal battles, ad hoc committees, and study sessions. But at the 11th hour at a City Commission meeting on Monday, May 16, a draft ordinance—complete with a zoning ordinance and scoring rubric—was approved. The highlights: There are 24 retail licenses available, including those for medical cannabis. Areas of town are limited to a specific number of licenses (e.g., only a handful could operate in downtown TC proper, and buffers are in place for all school zones.) The city will begin accepting applications for licenses in June 2022, but don’t get your hopes up for rec businesses to be opening soon; due to the complexity of the vetting process, the city expects it will issue the licenses in August of 2023.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

International Affairs Forum Presents Cybersecurity: The Quiet War

Dennos Museum Center, Milliken Auditorium, NMC, TC. $15 in-person ticket; $10 livestream suggested donation; free to current students & educators. Examining cybersecurity with Joshua Larocca, managing director at Stroz Friedberg, a digital risk management firm based in New York. Larocca draws on experience in the counterterrorism section at the U.S. Department of Justice, responsible for investigating international terrorism cases, including financing, money laundering & economic sanctions matters. 5:30pm reception. 6:30pm webinar screening with remote speaker. Includes public Q & A. Livestream available.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

