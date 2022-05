Yellowstone's Eden Brolin is officially married! The actor, who plays the role of Mia in the television drama, married Cameron Crosby on Sunday, May 1. Brolin's father, acclaimed actor and Outer Range star Josh Brolin, was present for his daughter's nuptials and shared a photo of himself and his daughter on her special day. He also penned a sweet post reflecting on the day and his life with his family, calling the wedding the "most intimate" ceremony he'd ever seen.

