Vehicles are big, but kids are small. If you think you can see everything around you, perhaps you should think again. Despite such advancements in vehicle technology as the backup camera where you can see (and hear) what's behind you without even turning your eyes off the wheel, a national nonprofit group has uncovered a startling statistic, stating an average of about 50 children a week get run over in their own driveway.

BAXTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO