VIDEO: Fatima girls soccer advances to the District Championship

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed new lawsuits against six school districts, according to a Thursday press release from his office. The lawsuits are the latest in the series of cases the Attorney General's Office has filed in the past year against mask mandates in school districts. All but three of the previous lawsuits were dropped - the one against Columbia Public Schools remains.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO