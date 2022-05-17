VIDEO: Fatima girls soccer advances to the District Championship

Rock Bridge boys tennis’ Max Litton and Akhilan Elangovan have the opportunity to continue their journey toward a state title Thursday in the MSHSAA Class 3 doubles tournament in Springfield. The duo helped Rock Bridge to its 21st straight district title earlier in the season, but the Bruins lost...
Top-seeded Tolton baseball beat third-seeded South Callaway 5-2 for its second straight district title Wednesday in Mokane. The Trailblazers jumped on the Bulldogs early in the Class 3 District 7 final, scoring three runs in the first inning, with two of those coming with two outs. South Callaway put a...
For the first time in school history, the MSHSAA Class 3 championship belongs to Tolton boys golf. And to manage the feat, the Trailblazers beat their school record for the second day running. On Tuesday, Tolton posted 12-over 292 — the third-lowest 36-hole score at a Par 70 course in...
Harrisburg and Salisbury met last year in the district title game with Harrisburg taking home the hardware. This year, Salisbury got revenge on Harrisburg by defeating the Bulldogs 10-3 to capture the district title.
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Thursday afternoon that Malissa Pistel has been hired as the new principal for Callaway Hills Elementary. Pistel will succeed Todd Shaltz as principal, who is moving on to Belair Elementary. She has a total of 27 years of experience in education, with 18 years as a classroom teacher and four years as a Title I principal, according to a news release.
COLUMBIA − Columbia Park and Recreation's Family Fest will have its first event of the summer on Wednesday. The event, BEE Kind to Your Mind is sponsored by Burrell Behavioral Health and will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cosmo Park. With May being Mental Health Awareness...
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed new lawsuits against six school districts, according to a Thursday press release from his office. The lawsuits are the latest in the series of cases the Attorney General's Office has filed in the past year against mask mandates in school districts. All but three of the previous lawsuits were dropped - the one against Columbia Public Schools remains.
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri River Regional Library's summer reading program is returning this summer from May 20-August 5. The library makes programs for all ages, which includes for preschoolers, children (ages 5-12), teenagers and adults. Each program awards readers with certain prizes based off of how many books they...
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday evening, the Keys to the City keyhole at Columbia City Hall will be lit orange to honor the victims of the mass shooting that occurred in Buffalo, New York on Saturday. The event will not only pay respect to the victims but also bring awareness to...
JEFFERSON CITY - The three-year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that struck Jefferson City is this Sunday, May 22. One of the buildings that was completely destroyed was Community Christian Church off Ellis Boulevard. The three-year anniversary hits close to home for Glen Gessley, who has been a member at...
The vote on whether to form a union for employees of Daniel Boone Regional Library will be held Wednesday through Saturday, with results set to be announced Monday. Votes by roughly 160 full- and part-time employees will be cast online and tallied by the State Board of Mediation. The election...
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted 4-3 Monday night to lift the roll cart ban that has been in place since 2016. As of now, no plans have been created for a new trash system that includes roll carts. According to Matt Nelson, the public information specialist for Columbia Utilities,...
COLUMBIA - Fifteen pin oak trees on MU's Francis Quadrangle began getting cut down on Wednesday. Last week, MU said the big oaks would be cut down starting May 18 through June. 3. An MU spokesperson said the trees were rotting from the inside out. They will be replaced by white oaks later this summer.
COLUMBIA - Kansas police arrested Alexzander Scott Green, 25, related to a bomb threat made at a daycare in Columbia. Green is facing charges of first-degree terroristic threat, first-degree stalking and second-degree child endangerment. The St. Joseph, Mo., native was arrested by local police in Atchison, Kan. for charges related...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl is the fifth person to die from her injuries in a crash caused by a vehicle that police had tried to stop in the minutes before it hit a van carrying seven family members. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports...
COLUMBIA - Ham radio operators from the Central Missouri Radio Association will participate in ARRL Field Day June 25 and 26, a national amateur radio exercise. The annual event includes hams from across North America who establish temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate skill and service. ARRL Field Day aims to highlight ham radio’s reliably under any conditions from near any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court convened Tuesday morning for the formal investiture ceremony to administer the oath of office to Robin Ransom. Ransom is the first Black woman to serve on the state’s high court. Last year, Gov. Mike Parson chose her to fill a vacancy on...
MONITEAU COUNTY − Two people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Moniteau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a driver, whose name has not been released, was driving westbound on Highway 50 and crossed the center of the road. They then struck an oncoming semi-trailer, driven by Tony Smith, 64.
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a man in connection with Tuesday's bomb threat that caused an evacuation at a daycare. Alexzander Green faces charges of making a terrorist threat, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Police got a call about the bomb threat at Columbia KinderCare early...
CALLAWAY COUNTY − A Moberly man who was involved in a 20-hour standoff in April was sentenced Monday to charges he previously faced. Stephen Thorp, 59, pleaded guilty to felony resisting a lawful stop and felony resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 4 years in the Department of Corrections for each charge.
Comments / 0