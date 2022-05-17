ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers revise bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Pawtucket Times
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers unveiled changes Tuesday to a bill to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana, revisions that aim to ensure the legislation passes the state's General Assembly. The amended bill was released Tuesday in advance of committee votes scheduled for Wednesday. Both the House...

www.pawtuckettimes.com

