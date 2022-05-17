ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Hancock County hospital to close labor and delivery department

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ochsner Medical Center’s hospital in Bay St. Louis will close its labor and delivery department.

The Sun Herald reported the department will close after officials cited low number of births in the area and the departure of an obstetrician.

VA Medical Center to host hiring fair on Saturday

According to Hancock County acting administrator Jimmie Ladner, providing labor and delivery services is not required by Ochsner’s lease agreement with Hancock County.

The decision will go into effect at the end of the month.

