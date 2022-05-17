ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

55 Cuban migrants stopped at sea off the Florida Keys in a week, Coast Guard says

By David Goodhue
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrvK7_0fhHuiF600

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted 55 people from Cuba at sea off the Florida Keys over a five-day period last week.

A Coast Guard cutter Charles Sexton returned them to Cuba on Tuesday, the agency said.

They were stopped at sea in six separate interdictions off the Keys from last Monday, May 9, through Friday, according to the Coast Guard.

South Florida is experiencing a wave of maritime migration from Cuba and Haiti, with more people fleeing deteriorating economic, safety and political conditions.

Coast Guard crews on Monday took 19 people from Cuba to the Bahamas who the agency said it rescued last week off the Bahamian island of Anguilla Cay.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to patrol the waters around The Bahamas, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico to help prevent loss of life,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, a Coast Guard spokesman, said in a statement. “Taking to the seas on rustic makeshift vessels without safety gear or lifesaving equipment is dangerous.”

The Coast Guard says the numbers of Haitians taking to the sea is at levels not seen in decades — about 4,500 people have been stopped before reaching U.S. and Bahamian shores since Oct. 1.

And, Cuban migration to South Florida since October is the highest its been since 2016.

In the six months since the beginning of the fiscal year — which runs from Oct. 1 to the end of September — the Coast Guard said it has stopped 1,879 people from Cuba crossing the Florida Straits. That’s compared to 838 people in fiscal year 2021 and just 49 the prior fiscal year, according to the Coast Guard.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
thecentersquare.com

Second migrant bus leaves Yuma, passengers headed for nine east coast states

(The Center Square) – Immigrants from Brazil, Haiti, Colombia, Nicaragua, Peru, Senegal, and the Dominican Republic are en route to Washington D.C aboard a bus from Arizona. A spokesperson for Gov. Doug Ducey says they’re headed to Connecticut, Florida, New York, Rhode Island, New Jersey, South and North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and the nation’s capital.
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Cuban#Florida Keys#The U S Coast Guard#Bahamian#The Coast Guard#Haitians
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Mexico agrees to take back more migrants from Cuba and Nicaragua under Trump-era Covid rules

The Biden administration has quietly begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under the Title 42 public health order that denies migrants the chance to seek asylum, officials say.The US struck an agreement with Mexico to expel up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans a day from San Diego, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.“This was done due to the exponential increase in arrivals from both countries to Mexico and the United States,” a Mexican official told the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.The move...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexico threatens to boycott Americas summit unless Biden allows Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to attend

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday that he is prepared to boycott the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles if the US excludes Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela — a move that could throw the event into disarray. “If they exclude, if not all are invited, a representative of the Mexican government is going to go, but I would not,” Mr López Obrador said during his daily news conference.His announcement sets up his country in a standoff with its northern neighbour. US Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols has said that the three countries in question,...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Mexico detains almost 6,000 foreign migrants in four days

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico detained almost 6,000 foreign migrants in a four-day span, the country's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Monday. The majority of the 5,688 migrants detained from April 21 to 24 were found in safe houses, trailers, or hidden in bus compartments or truck cabins, the INM said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
3K+
Followers
918
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy