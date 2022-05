OHIO CITY, Oh - On May 18, Saint Ignatius High School celebrated 24 student-athletes taking the next step in their athletic careers. Each of these men has put in a tremendous amount of work to get to today, heading to the next level. Let's meet the Wildcats who signed their letter of intent to become student-athletes in college. 24 student-athletes were head to 22 universities/colleges and seven sports were represented for Spring Signing Day.

