INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced Douglas B. Cummins as his appointment for Johnson County Superior Court 3. Cummins is currently the Magistrate for Johnson County Superior Courts and has served in this role since 2015. He was in private practice from 2013 to 2015 and was a deputy prosecutor in Johnson County for 12 years prior to that. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Cummins served in the United States Air Force for 10 years. He is also currently co-owner of Rock of Ages Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, an animal rescue and rehoming organization.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO