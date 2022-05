TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was arrested after a situation involving the Terre Haute Police Department’s Special Response Unit Wednesday. According to THPD Sgt. Ryan Adamson, the incident occurred when officers were called to a residence near 19th St. and First Ave. Wednesday afternoon for a domestic dispute call. Adamson says when officers arrived the suspect had a juvenile and his grandmother in the house and was refusing to communicate with police.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO