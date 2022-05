A quick and easy recipe done under 20 minutes, these Air Fryer Chicken Chimichangas are a flavorful and easy dinner time recipe!. Did you know the word "chimichangas" translates to "thing-a-ma-jig"? A funny name but if you don't know what to call something then I guess that works! These Air Fryer Chicken Chimichangas (or thing-a-ma-jigs) are one of my favorite quick and easy meals that you can have on your dinner table in under 20 minutes. With a mixture of chicken, cream cheese, seasoning and cheese, they are not lacking in flavor! Top them all off with any of your favorite taco toppings and serve with a side of rice and you have yourself a hearty meal! If you are looking for new meals to make in your air fryer then I highly suggest making these Air Fryer Chicken Chimichangas!

