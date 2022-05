Texas is apparently wasting little time in resuming its investigations into families of transgender youth receiving gender-affirming care. The state’s Department of Family and Protective Services, which oversees child abuse investigations, told VICE News in an email Friday that “DFPS treats all reports of abuse, neglect, and exploitation seriously and will continue to investigate each to the full extent of the law,” in response to a question about whether the agency was resuming the investigations following a state Supreme Court ruling last week.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO