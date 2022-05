Whether you like your deviled eggs studded with bits of crisp bacon or gussied up with truffles, Mississippi has a lock on the southern picnic staple competition. The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association are pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Mississippi Best Deviled Egg competition. Tying for the honor are “Truffle Deviled Eggs,” the creation of Chef Nic Swogger with City Grocery, and “Deviled Eggs,” a staple on the menu at Table 100 in Flowood.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO