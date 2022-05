Now that the Chicago Bulls are in full offseason mode, it’s time to look ahead. These Bulls are going to have some serious situations facing them this summer. The two big storylines are whether or not Zach LaVine will stay in Chicago or sign elsewhere, along with just how bad the health of Lonzo Ball’s knee is. While most would assume LaVine stays in Chicago due to being able to make far more money with the Bulls, losing him is still a possibility.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO