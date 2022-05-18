ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina House Primary Election Results

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina has 13 U.S. House seats. In the closely-watched GOP primary to represent the 11th...

www.nbcnews.com

Garnet Jewel
1d ago

A gigantic RED wave is coming in 2024. Come on Americans. Every American citizen that love this country and don't want to see it destroyed, need to vote Republican (RED) 🇺🇸

baswhata
2d ago

BLUE IS THE WAY TO GO! WE millenials are coming out in full force like in 2020.

Axios

26-year-old Bo Hines wins N.C. GOP House primary

Bo Hines fended off a host of challengers to win the Republican nomination for North Carolina's 13th congressional district on Tuesday, per the AP. Why it matters: The 26-year-old former college football player scored former President Trump's endorsement shortly after he announced his candidacy in February, and his victory helps to cement Trump's reputation as the GOP's kingmaker.
carolinajournal.com

Hise ekes out win over Ballard in Senate District 47 primary

State Sen. Ralph Hise of Mitchell County secured reelection in Senate District 47 after narrowly snagging a victory over fellow incumbent state Sen. Deanna Ballard of Boone. Hise secured 50.65% of the vote compared to Ballard’s 49.35%. The primary was one of the most closely watched in the state...
North Carolina State
Chuck Edwards
NBC News

Michigan election chief: Trump suggested I be arrested for treason and executed

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s top election official, faced an onslaught of threats after the 2020 presidential election for refusing to overturn results that showed Joe Biden had won the state. In those hectic weeks, she says she also received an especially disturbing piece of information: President Donald Trump suggested in a White House meeting that she should be arrested for treason and executed.
WFAE

Cheri Beasley could win North Carolina’s Senate primary. Like other Black women, she laid the groundwork years ago.

Tuesday’s primary in North Carolina will be the latest test for a slate of Black women running for Senate in this cycle’s midterm elections, with Democrat Cheri Beasley emerging as the likely nominee among a crowded field that includes six Black women — more than any other state. A seventh Black woman will also be running as an independent in the general election.
WYFF4.com

Republican candidates in NC District 11 set for Election Day

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Voters in Western North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to choose their congressional representation. Rep. Madison Cawthorn was the youngest Republican ever elected to congress. Now vying for his second term, he has seven challengers in the Republican primary for his seat in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District.
Politics
Axios

Gov. Roy Cooper's campaign to squash a dissenter

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has crafted a reputation as a patient, pragmatic dealmaker and former Sunday school teacher from rural Nash County. But in this year's primary, he's showing another side: political ruthlessness. What's happening: Cooper — a rising star in the Democratic party — and his allies have...
