Arkadelphia, AR

Rigsby chosen to lead Ouachita’s new criminal justice degree program

By Jeff Smithpeters
swark.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARKADELPHIA, Ark.—Dr. Malcolm L. Rigsby has been named professor of criminology and criminal justice and coordinator of the criminal justice program at Ouachita Baptist University. He brings more than 20 years’ teaching and research experience in higher education to the post, as well as a background in banking, private law practice...

swark.today

swark.today

Blevins High School Graduation 2022

Blevins High School held commencement ceremonies last night at Hempstead Hall where 23 seniors graduated, 11 with honors, while proud families and guests observed the momentous occasion. Senior Zahmaurri Vickers supplied the invocation, Senior Trinity Rogers sang the national anthem, and Valedictorian Johnathan White and Salutatorian Marah Huskey shared a few words with fellow graduates and guests.
BLEVINS, AR
swark.today

Wadley confers awards on four first responders for National EMS Week

Texarkana, Texas- In commemoration of National EMS Week, Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley at Hope hosted an awards ceremony last night, May 19th, to recognize four of the communities’ brave first responders. The honorees included Clayton Lester, a Pafford EMS and volunteer firefighter since the age of 15; Alan Laxton, a Pafford EMT and former Tollette Fire Chief and former Howard County Deputy Coroner; Earl Kelsoe, a LifeNet Air flight paramedic with 14 years of service; and Tim Tolleson, a LifeNet EMS paramedic with 23 years of service.
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

Rutledge Announces $165,000 Judgment Against a Little Rock Unlicensed Contractor

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a judgment against Little Rock resident, Howard Gene Hickman, an unlicensed contractor, and his entity HGH Development LLC, for unlawfully misrepresenting services and taking more than $20,000 in fees from consumers without completing any roofing or remodeling services. The judgment orders Hickman to pay $165,747 in restitution, civil penalties and legal fees for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA) and the Home Solicitation Sales Act (HSSA).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Governor Hutchinson’s weekly address: Your vote matters

LITTLE ROCK – If you’re not convinced that every vote counts, consider the race for one of the U.S. Senate seats in Pennsylvania. At last count, the difference in the totals was 31.2 percent to 31.1 percent – two tenths of a percentage point difference. Closer to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Lilee Annise Smith of Clarendon

Lilee Annise Smith, “Lil” as she was affectionately known by some of her family members, was born on January 10, 1996, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas to Roger Dale and Sharon Smith. Little did baby Lilee know, as she was being born into this...
CLARENDON, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Clark; Clay; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Dallas; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Greene; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Lee; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Mississippi; Monroe; Montgomery; Newton; Perry; Phillips; Pike; Poinsett; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Scott; Searcy; Sharp; St. Francis; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 257 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BAXTER BOONE CLARK CLAY CLEBURNE CLEVELAND CONWAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS DALLAS FAULKNER FULTON GARLAND GRANT GREENE HOT SPRING INDEPENDENCE IZARD JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE LEE LOGAN LONOKE MARION MISSISSIPPI MONROE MONTGOMERY NEWTON PERRY PHILLIPS PIKE POINSETT POLK POPE PRAIRIE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE SCOTT SEARCY SHARP ST. FRANCIS STONE VAN BUREN WHITE WOODRUFF YELL
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
thv11.com

Free school lunch program ending soon in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Starting in June, free pandemic-related school lunches will end in Arkansas. For the past two years, a federal program allowed all students in public schools grades K-12 to eat for free while at school. Congress is now choosing not to extend the program. “Congress has really...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Garland Co. woman learns hard lesson after texting 911

GARLAND COUNTY (KATV) — The story of one Arkansas woman who desperately needed 911, but they never came... While it’s 2022 and most of us are pretty text message savvy, or can conduct business without making a phone call, texting 911 is not necessarily an option for all Arkansans.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Shirley Ann Luster of North Little Rock, Arkansas

Shirley Ann Luster was born March 2, 1962, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late Albert Leonard Bradford and Elsie Marie Jones. On Sunday, May 8, 2022, God peacefully called her home. She graduated from Stuttgart High School in 1980. She also attended the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Shirley...
STUTTGART, AR
swark.today

Severe thunderstorm watch for Hempstead, Nevada, four other counties

Event:Severe Thunderstorm Watch Alert:SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 258 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA SEVIER Instructions: Target Area:Hempstead Howard Little River Miller Nevada Sevier. Forecast Office:NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center – Norman,...
NEVADA STATE

