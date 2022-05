Rochester, N,Y. — It's a situation no one wants to be in - but one experts say you need to be prepared for. Aurora. Sandy Hook. Columbine. Buffalo. "I think the tragedy in Buffalo is really what touched us and really made it hit home for us in a way that, I don’t want to sound callous, but I think that there’s a lot of us who just never thought this could happen in Western New York," Paul Cypher, president and CEO of CypherWorx, said. "Knowing our community and knowing who we have and I think it really touched home for us."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO